Deputies with the Plumas County Sheriff's Office have located a van and body believed to be of a reported missing woman from Reno.
Just after 2 p.m. on January 27 the Plumas County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a California Highway Patrol Officer who requested deputies assistance with investigating a report of a suspicious van.
Two Deputies and two CHP Officers responded to the area of Highway 70 and Old Highway near Keddie.
Upon arrival they located the Dodge van belonging to Kathleen "Kathy" Griffin of Reno.
Deputies opened the van and discovered a small fire in the rear compartment and a body matching the description of Griffin.
After a comprehensive investigation of the scene, no foul play was suspected.
The cause of the fire and cause of Kathleen's death has not yet been determined.
A complete autopsy will be performed by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.
------
Authorities need your help finding a woman possibly last seen in the Truckee area on Tuesday.
California Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Griffin was recently reported missing out of Reno.
CHP says on January 25th, she was seen driving her white Dodge van with ‘Junkee’ written on the side.
CHP says she has connections to the Tahoe/Truckee area.
Griffin is described as white, about 5’ tall, 110 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
CHP says if you see her or the van, call 911.