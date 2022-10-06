Police say two people were fatally stabbed at least six others wounded along the Las Vegas Strip and a suspect is in custody.
Police say the stabbing happened just before 11:45 a.m. on south Las Vegas Boulevard near Desert Inn Road.
Investigator say one victim died on scene, while a second died at University Medical Center.
Three victims are in critical condition and three others are stable.
At an afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said some of the victims are locals, and some are tourists.
Investigators say the attack appeared to have been unprovoked and the suspect ran along the strip stabbing multiple victims and a large kitchen knife was recovered from the scene.
Sands casino security captured the suspect.
Police have not yet identified him.
They say he is a Hispanic man in his 30s.
Video shows the suspect in a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip running away while being chased by bystanders. Police said he is a Hispanic man in his early 30s who does not seem to be a local, and are still trying to identify him. #8NNhttps://t.co/KuP3WiXUzH pic.twitter.com/TwuUMoUUoZ— 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) October 6, 2022
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Clark County statement on the stabbing incident on the Las #Vegas Strip.— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 6, 2022
“Our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless attack on the Strip today. We are grateful for the quick response from our @ClarkCountyFD, @LVMPD and other first responders.”
📸 from @kncannon pic.twitter.com/yBIe9EEEnR