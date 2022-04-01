April 2 UPDATE:
A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting in south Reno back in March.
During the early morning hours of March 1, 2022, residents of a home at Smithridge Park Townhouses were awakened as numerous bullets broke through walls and into their home.
Several adults and small children were asleep inside.
As part of an investigation by Officers of the Regional Gang Unit (RGU), Luis Vasquez-Lopez was identified as a possible suspect.
On March 4, 2022, a traffic stop was completed and Luis Vasquez-Lopez was located inside the vehicle.
A handgun consistent with the shell casings located on scene at the victim residence was located inside the vehicle.
Vasquez-Lopez was arrested on charges unrelated to the case.
Facts and circumstances discovered during the investigation and ballistics from the firearm linking to the shell casings, found at the shooting, led to Vasquez-Lopez being arrested for this shooting.
Vasquez-Lopez is charged with Discharging a Firearm into a occupied structure, five counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon and three counts of Endangering Children With a Deadly Weapon.
RGU officers continue their investigation and are encouraging the public to report any further information regarding this shooting at 334-COPS (2677) or Secret Witness 322-4900
Original Story:
Reno Police are investigating gunshots that were fired on Neil Road early Tuesday morning.
Police were to called to the scene just before 3:30 a.m. where they found several shell casings near Smithridge Park.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You could be eligible for a reward.