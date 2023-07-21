Police say a boy faces charges after allegedly shooting his friend at a Winnemucca home on Thursday night.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the boy's friend unresponsive with a gunshot wound - officers performed life-saving efforts until medical services arrived on scene.
After a preliminary investigation, police arrested and booked the suspect on several gun-related charges including possession of a firearm by a child under 18 and discharging a firearm within a structure.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the community since it appears to be an isolated incident.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim and we hope for him to make a full recovery. These calls are very tough for Law Enforcement, but our Officers handled this incident safely, with professionalism, and respect for all the families involved. Please, keep your firearms secured at all times," says the Winnemucca Police Department.