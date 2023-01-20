The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested after a chase that started in Fernley Thursday night.
On January 19, 2023 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes.
The reporting party described the suspect's as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When Deputies entered the area, they located fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane.
Deputies conducted an investigation, processed the scene and began searching the area for the suspects.
As Deputies were searching the area for suspects, they observed a black mustang, matching the suspect vehicle description, at the intersection of Hardie Lane and Shadow Lane.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and it fled at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued the vehicle onto Farm District Lane, where the suspect lost control and drove up the canal embankment near Lucus Lane.
Deputies apprehended both suspects with the assistance of the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol.
While processing the vehicle, it was discovered both suspects were in possession of loaded handguns with removed serial numbers.
Open alcohol containers and ski masks and 5 cans of spray paint were also located in the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Joseph Contreras.
Joseph Contreras is being charged with the following crimes:
- Changing/Obliterating/Altering the Serial Number of Firearm
- Graffiti
- DUI 1st Offense
- Suspended / Fictitious Registration
- Driver Disobey Peace Officer Traffic
- Resisting a Public Officer / Arrest
- Open Container of Alcohol in Vehicle
- Reckless Driving with Disregard for Persons Safety
- No Proof Of Insurance
Bail: $48,630.00
The vehicle's passenger was identified as 18-year-old Fallon Williams. Fallon Williams is being charged with the following crimes:
- Changing/Obliterating/Altering the Serial Number of Firearm
- Graffiti
- Resisting a Public Officer / Arrest
Bail: $6140.00
