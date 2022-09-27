The Elko Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect(s) who discharged a firearm into at least three Elko businesses.
The crimes occurred the evening of Monday, September 26, between the hours of approximately 7:30 pm and 11:00 pm.
Surveillance video from two of the incidents shows a dark colored medium to small sedan speeding past two of the businesses around the time the shots were fired.
Two of the businesses were in the area of Idaho St. and Mountain City Highway.
The third business was near the intersection of Chris Ave and N. 5th St.
No one was injured in any of these incidents.
Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to contact Elko Central Dispatch at (775)777-7300 or the Elko PD Detective Unit at (775)777-7310.