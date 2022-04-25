Last week, The Sparks Police Department announced that they were going to crack down on illegal street racing with more enforcement efforts including teaming up with the City Attorney.
On Friday April 22, the Sparks Police Department teamed up with City Attorney Wes Duncan, Senior Assistant City Attorney Zadora Hightower of the Sparks City Attorney’s Office, the Reno Police Department, and Nevada State Police to combat illegal street racing.
During a nighttime operation on Friday, April 22, 21 police officers joined together conducting numerous traffic stops in the Reno/Sparks area.
Officers conducted 42 traffic stops and issued citations for 47 violations.
The crackdown also included one arrest for driving under the influence, and one impounded vehicle.
“Friday’s crackdown on illegal street racing was a great example of multiple agencies working together to keep our community safe,” said City Attorney Wes Duncan. “Our office will continue to work with the Sparks Police Department to keep the residents of Sparks safe when they are on our roads. Those engaging in street racing should know there is zero tolerance for this dangerous driving in the City of Sparks.”
The Street racing operation conducted on Friday arose because of the concern from the community and law enforcement agencies in the region related to the dangers of illegal street racing and was funded by Joining Forces.
“I want to commend my officers and our other partner agencies for a successful operation on Friday,” said Chief Chris Crawforth. “Street racing endangers our community, and our officers will continue to enforce the traffic laws to keep our community safe.”
To continue to deter this dangerous behavior, similar operations will continue throughout the coming months.
(Sparks Police)