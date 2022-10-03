Update, October 3, 2022:
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released some redacted body camera footage from the officer involved shooting back in August 2022. No deputies were injured in the incident. Watch below
The Washoe County Medical Examiners Office has released details on the identity of the suspect who was involved in high-speed police chase and officer-involved shooting near Wadsworth.
The Medical Examiners Office says the suspect identified as 40-year-old Tony Dehart of Winnemucca had suffered a gun shot wound and fire scaring.
Dehart died from his injuries but it is unknown at this time if the gun shot wound was self-inflicted or from law enforcement.
Original Story From August 5, 2022:
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting, which occurred near Interstate 80 near Wadsworth on Thursday.
As a result, deputies say the Washoe County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated.
The shooting happened after a high-speed chase.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation, working with investigators from the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department and the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is no immediate threat to public safety.
One Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.
It's not clear who fired shots, or whether anyone was injured, but we have reached out for clarification.
Anyone who knows anything about this incident or was a witness is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Unit at 775-328-3320 and refer to case #WC22-4108.
