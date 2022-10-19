Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity.
The incident started around 2 p.m.
The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later.
This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the lockdown:
We called School Police today after a suspicious person called a disturbance outside of our school/on our campus a few minutes before school was to be released for the day. School Police officers wand Reno Police Department responded and resolved the situation. Everyone is safe and school will operate as normal tomorrow. If you have any concerns or questions, please call our office at 775-677-5400.
We're sending a crew to the scene right now to get more details.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.