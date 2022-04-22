Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, D.C., and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an “active threat.”
Dozens of law enforcement officers are responding to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington.
The incident is just down the road from Howard University Law School.
Authorities say the three shooting victims included two men and a juvenile female.
The Metropolitan Police Department is warning people who live in the nearby neighborhoods of Cleveland Park and Van Ness to shelter in place.
MPD is responding to the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW for the report of at least 2 shooting victims. There is a large police presence in the area. Updates will follow.— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022