Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Northwestern Churchill County in west central Nevada... Storey County in western Nevada... Southern Washoe County in western Nevada... Southwestern Pershing County in west central Nevada... North central Lyon County in west central Nevada... * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 432 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Trinity Junction to 13 miles northeast of Hazen to 6 miles southwest of Stillwater, moving west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. Interstate 80, US-50, US-50ALT, and US-95 Locations impacted include... Fallon, Pyramid Lake, Lahontan Reservoir, Sparks, Fernley, Lockwood, Wingfield Springs, Spanish Springs, Sutcliffe, Hazen, Virginia Peak, Nixon, Silver Springs, Derby Dam, Stagecoach, Lemmon Valley-Golden Valley, Junction U.S 50 And NV 116 (Stuart Rd), Spanish Springs Airport, Sun Valley and Mustang. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust can be hazardous. Delay or reroute travel. Remain aware of the weather. &&

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE INTO THE WEEKEND... * Thunderstorms could be strong to severe this afternoon and evening, with winds exceeding 50 mph and hail exceeding half an inch. Localized heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and isolated blowing dust are possible, especially over the west-Central Nevada Basin and Range. * Thursday through Sunday, the threat transitions into a heavy rain and flash flood risk, with slow storm motions and increased moisture present. There is moderate chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms this weekend. * If you are outdoors this week, have a storm safety plan. Make sure to have a way to seek shelter within a sturdy building in case a thunderstorm forms nearby. If you do not have access to a sturdy building, a hard-topped vehicle with the windows rolled up is a good option for protection from lightning. Complete outdoor activities in the morning before afternoon and evening thunderstorms develop. * Cold and fast flows will continue on area streams and rivers. Avoid recreating near fast-flowing waterways. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms could generate flash floods, especially near recent burn scars. If a nearby stream rises quickly or the water becomes turbid with mud or debris, get to higher ground immediately.