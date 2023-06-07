Pops on the River

The Reno Phil's ‘Pops on the River’ event is next month!

This year's Motown-themed event takes place July 8th at 5 p.m. at their new location - the Glow Plaza Festival Grounds in downtown Reno.

"It's gonna allow us to expand number of participants this year at Pops on the River. It's shaded, so you can't really tell right now, but in the evening, the sun will be over there and it will be a much cooler location than when we had it down by the river,” says co-chair Todd Felts.

The line-up features many guest artists.

Pops on the River is the organization's biggest fundraiser.

The Reno Phil says tables and tickets are still available for you to purchase.

