Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with up to 7 inches in some foothill locations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult due to snow and wind. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening's and Thursday morning's commutes. Strong winds could also result in branches falling and localized power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with or change to rain at times in and above some valleys, which would limit how much snowfall accumulates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even lighter snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&