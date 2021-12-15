Liberty Utilities reports that more than 12,000 customers are currently without power across Placer, Plumas, Nevada and El Dorado counties.
The biggest outages are in El Dorado and Placer counties, with more than 11,000 customers affected.
The utility says there are no estimated restoration times at this time because of storms, but they say crews are working to restore power to affected areas.
El Dorado County has 120 outages, while Placer has 28, Plumas 14 and Nevada has 7 outages.
Meanwhile, NV Energy is reporting up to 300 customers are without power across Northern Nevada.
The biggest outage is in Storey County, and it's affecting 16 customers.