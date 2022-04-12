4 p.m. update:
The outage affecting nearly 4,000 people has been fixed, according to the NV Energy website.
No cause has been identified.
The outage near Moana and Kietzke Lanes has been attributed to an incident happening on Jasper Lane in Reno. NV Energy is currently reporting 73 people without power in that area. For more updates, refer to this story.
------------------------------------------------
NV Energy is reporting that more than 4,500 customers are without power in Reno Tuesday afternoon.
The first outage is in the area of South McCarran Blvd. where over 3,500 customers are without power.
The second outage is in the areas include East Moana and Kietzke Lane where 900 customers are without power.
The cause of the power outages are currently under investigation.
We will update this story if new information becomes available.