Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS MOUNTAIN WIND CHILLS AND BITTERLY COLD TEMPS... * Frigid temperatures have settled into the region with highs remaining below freezing in many locations today and possibly Tuesday. Overnight lows last night were already some of the coldest the region has seen in 5-10 years. Lows tonight will be as cold if not colder, especially for areas near and south of I-80. Be sure to protect vulnerable populations, pets, and livestock from these continued very cold temperatures. It's also a good idea to make sure that your pipes are protected from the cold. * Increasing northeast to east winds will drive down wind chill values, with temperatures downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra. Wind chills may reach -20 to -35 degrees tonight in the High Sierra. Exposed skin could rapidly see frostbite in these conditions. It may be a good idea to stay indoors, or make sure to have proper safety gear if you are recreating in the back country. * A gradual warming trend will be on tap from midweek onward.