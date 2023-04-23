The Sierra Arts Foundation hosted a class on pyrography -also known as wood burning Sunday afternoon.
Participants learned different wood burning techniques when applying fur and feather textures to an image.
The art form requires patience and precision so that artists can create illusions of depth and detail.
The artist leading the event, Tia Flores, tells us that in a post-pandemic scene, more people are willing to try unique creative mediums such as pyrography.
"We live in a community that our DNA is creative. And I think one of the wonderful things about living in a creative community is how supportive people are of each other," Flores said. "But also, I love being in the company of creative people because we believe that anything is possible."
You can support artists in your community by donating or checking out classes with the Sierra Arts Foundation.
If you are interested in wood burning, another class is expected to be held on May 21.
More info can be found here: Sierra Arts Academy Workshops – Sierra Arts Foundation