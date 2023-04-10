The Raley's in South Lake Tahoe will not reopen after an earlier roof collapse during winter.
A spokeswoman tells 2 News as a result of the damage, Raley's will not be able to reopen before the store's lease expires on June 30th.
They say they were unable to come to agreement with the landlord to extend the lease.
"We are deeply saddened to end our service to the community abruptly. We remain committed to our store on Emerald Bay Road and look forward to continuing to serve customers at that location."
MARCH 11, 2023:
Raley's at the Crescent V shopping center (next to Heavenly Village) is closed until further notice.
The City of South Lake Tahoe says the building has been evacuated due to structural concerns and for the safety of employees and patrons.
Collapse concerns are a continuing issue due to area heavy snow. Just this week, a gas pump caught fire after a canopy collapsed at the Swiss Mart Food & Gas station on Emerald Bay Road. No was hurt but the building site was temporarily red tagged.
City Manager Issues Local Emergency Proclamation for City of South Lake Tahoe for Severe Winter Storms.— City of South Lake Tahoe (@cityofslt) March 8, 2023
Press release and Emergency Proclamation in photos in thread. For the full text, visit https://t.co/1ozI2u3x1y.
