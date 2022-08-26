National Dog Day is Friday, Aug. 26, and to celebrate, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is encouraging pet owners to create a disaster preparedness plan for their dogs and other pets.
That’s because if a family needs to evacuate in a disaster, so do the family pets – and a plan needs to be in place.
“Dogs and other pets are an important part of any family, so it is equally important to include them in the family emergency preparedness plan,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “For example, many hotels and shelters do not accept animal guests other than service animals. In fact, most American Red Cross shelters cannot accept pets because of health and safety concerns – only service animals are allowed.”
National Dog Day was founded in 2004 to bring attention to the plight of animals around the globe and encourage adoption with an annual day of recognition, Aug. 26. The Red Cross, along with our partners the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, is dedicating National Dog Day to making sure pets are included in family emergency plans.
The foundation supports animal welfare causes and organizations, and as part of a generous donation, collaborates with the Red Cross of Northern Nevada to advise on the inclusion of pet initiatives in disaster response planning in Nevada.
“The time to prepare for your pets during a disaster is now,” stressed Powell, “before a disaster happens.”
The Red Cross offers five simple tips for preparing family pets for an emergency evacuation:
- Include your pets in evacuation drills so they become used to entering and traveling calmly in carriers.
- Consider having your pet microchipped by your veterinarian, and make sure the collar tag identification information is up to date.
- Pets should have their own emergency kit that includes a sturdy leash, harness, or carriers to transport them safely and to ensure they cannot escape.
- Include pet food, water, a bowl, a pet bed, and pet toys.
- Know which hotels and motels along your evacuation route will accept pets in an emergency. (Call ahead for reservations if you know you may need to evacuate; ask if no pet policies can be waived in an emergency.)
The Red Cross guide is primarily for dogs and cats. For tips on disaster planning for livestock, horses, birds, reptiles, or small animals such as gerbils and hamsters, please visit The Humane Society of the United States or Ready.gov