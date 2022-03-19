The Reno Aces hosted a free Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday, March 19th, 2022 as the 2022 season approaches.
The family-friendly day featured special activities, food and beverage options, and merchandise discounts at the Biggest Little Team Shop with more to be released.
“We are so excited to kick-off 2022 with this event to welcome Aces fans back to Greater Nevada Field for a sneak preview of things to come during the season,” said Eric Edelstein, Reno Aces President. “Fan Fest will give our fans a unique opportunity, unlike in years’ before, to see what’s to come at the stadium before Opening Day.”
Event Highlights:
- Activities
- VIP Ballpark Tours starting at 11:30am, 12:30pm, and 1:30pm at the top of Section 104. Tours will run approximately 30 minutes, no sign-up necessary
- Inflatables and activities for kids
- Free Raffle entry for all those in attendance, for the chance to win Aces prize packs, tickets, & more
- Select-Your-Seat for the 2022 Season
- Archie’s Kids Club Open Enrollment
- Merchandise
- See the *NEW* 2022 Reno Aces on-field uniforms and place your presale order
- Merchandise Discounts (to be announced) at the Biggest Little Team Shop
- Food & Beverage
- New concessions options will be available
- Members of the media are invited to a Special Event Night (Star Wars, Margaritaville, etc.) food tasting in Good Hops, Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field. More information to follow
The Aces’ season begins on April 5, with Opening Day at Greater Nevada Field on April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT against the Sacramento River Cats.
Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans are currently on sale – for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.