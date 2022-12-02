The play-by-play voice of the Reno Aces will not be returning to the club in 2023.
Zack Bayrouty, who had been with the team since 2020 made the announcement on his Twitter page Friday morning.
Bayrouty joined the Aces after spending the last 14 seasons as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Stockton Ports (High-A, Oakland Athletics) of the California League. He recently made his Major League debut on Sept. 3, 2019 when he was tabbed by the A's to fill in for Ken Korach and work alongside Vince Cotroneo when the A's hosted the Los Angeles Angels. He was also the television play-by-play broadcaster for Ports games that aired on Comcast Hometown Network from 2009-2013, including a game that aired on MLB Network on June 29, 2010.
"After two memorable seasons in Reno, my time with the Aces has come to an end," The team is pivoting the broadcast position to more of a content creator role, and the additional demands would make it harder for me to deliver the type of broadcast that I feel best serves the fans and players. The decision to step away was mine and I'm grateful to the Aces for being upfront about the direction they want to take the position. I have nothing but immense gratitude for the time that I spent in Reno. It's where my daughter saw her first baseball games. It was the honor of my career to follow Ryan Radtke and to work alongside an incredibly talented group of broadcasters in the PCL and be counted as one of their peers.
"Calling baseball games is all I've ever done and all I've ever wanted to do. I'm not sure what's next for me, but I'm still hopeful that baseball play-by-play is part of that next chapter. Aces fans: thank you for giving me a warm welcome and for trusting me to uphold the standard of that broadcast. I took a lot of pride in being the voice of your team and you should know that my broadcasts always fed off your incredible energy at Greater Nevada Field."
The Reno Aces' 2023 season begins March 31.