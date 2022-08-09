Reno has made great strides to improve access and connectivity for bikers, scooter riders and other non-car commuters. Now, national transportation experts are taking notice. The League of American Bicyclists has awarded the University of Nevada, Reno the Bicycle Friendly America Workshop.
Reno was one of only five cities to win the workshop nationwide.
“This workshop builds on community-wide momentum to improve safety, facilitate discussion and support sustainable transportation options that meet our strategic goals,” University President Brian Sandoval said.
Participants include the Nevada Department of Transportation, Washoe County, Cities of Reno and Sparks, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, and Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance.
Experts will conduct a ride audit to review common commuter pathways and collaborate to produce a Bicycle Action Plan with a goal that can be achieved in one year.
The workshop will help Reno-Sparks and The University build upon their current League-awarded bronze Bicycle Friendly designations.
“The workshop brings together folks from different places and perspectives – from technical experts to weekend bike riders.” Associate Professor of Geography and co-chair of the University’s Bicycle Working Group Thomas Albright said. “We need that mix of people to tackle issues ranging from engineering and planning to education and equitable access to biking’s benefits.”
Nationwide, League statistics show that eight percent of people on the road don’t have cars and communities face challenges serving these students, workers, families, and tourists.
The workshop will be held on the University campus Aug. 22-23. This is the first time the League of American Bicyclists has offered the program and it is supported by a grant from General Motors in cities nationwide where the company has facilities.
“The number of people who choose not to drive is rising and as we figure out how to keep them safe, there is no need to reinvent the wheel,” Ky Plaskon of the Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance, which assisted with the workshop application, said. “It’s a win-win. Scooters and bikes reduce traffic and parking problems for drivers and clean our air. People at UNR, in downtown and midtown, deserve safe transportation options and the time to make it happen is now.”