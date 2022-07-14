Northern Nevada child care providers now have a one-stop shop for resources and support in Reno.
The new Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services Center (CCSC) will serve as a hub for new and existing child care providers to find help licensing and startup costs, connecting parents with services and benefits, and collaborating with industry peers.
The Center was created to support cross-sector partnerships and systems that are aligned, coordinated, and centered on meeting the needs of child care providers and families statewide. The Reno location mirrors a Center in Las Vegas that opened earlier this year.
“This Center will support families and those working so hard to provide quality child care and early education to our youngest Nevadans,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I am so proud of this collaboration and the work that has been done to support families.”
The CCSCs offer provider resources, financial assistance options, child care subsidy assistance, child care licensing assistance and access to business tools through a partnership with Wonderschool as well as supportive services and tools through Candelen.
“Since the Las Vegas launch, The Children’s Cabinet has been honored to be part of this public-private partnership and to see the new way we are collectively able to better serve our child care providers and families. All children and families deserve access to high-quality early learning opportunities and child care providers must be supported to meet the demand for this essential service. Nevada Strong Start is a step in the right direction, and we are excited to have the Reno location open to support the full state of Nevada,” said Marty Elquist, The Children’s Cabinet’s Department Director.
In collaboration with local organizations and with coordination from The Children’s Cabinet with funding from the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, the CCSCs will offer statewide support to child care providers and families.
“The Department of Health and Human Services works in partnership with many agencies as we support Nevadans, and our child care partnership with The Children’s Cabinet is key in our work to help families. We have all had a time where we were looking for resources, support, supplies or ideas and this Center offers that for our child care providers,” said Karissa Loper Machado, Agency Manager for the Child Care and Development Program in the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.
Information can be found at NevadaChildCare.org.
(Department of Health and Human Services contributed to this report.)
Happening now is the launch of our Child Care Services Center in Reno with opening remarks from @GovSisolak pic.twitter.com/46VS7omAGk— TheChildren'sCabinet (@ChldrnsCabnt) July 14, 2022
Today, I’m excited to be at the grand opening the Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services Center – a one-stop shop for child care providers and families in the Reno area to find high-quality resources, support and information they need. @DhhsNevada @ChldrnsCabnt pic.twitter.com/rv3peHJUdW— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 14, 2022