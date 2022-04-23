The Biggest Little City’s fastest growing art event is back with a clean slate for artists to create new and chalk-tastic works of art on.
The Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival returns this summer, July 8th through July 10th at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Over the course of three days, amateur and professional artists will transform pavement into spectacular masterpieces while they battle for prizes in categories such as Best Use of Color, Best Use of 3D and Best Reproduction of a Master’s Work.
Last year’s record-setting event drew over 150 artists and 20,000 guests to the west parking lot of the Atlantis.
As in years past, the Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival will also feature local arts and craft vendors, a variety of food and drink and live entertainment. This year’s musical lineup includes Eddie Cotton, JP Soars, Onoleigh Pommier, JC Smith and Hot Rod Rebellion.
“We’re thrilled to once again host this celebration of art, music and life,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “Thanks to a tremendous effort from our team and the support of our amazing community, the Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival has become one of northern Nevada’s signature summer events. Artists from across the country are flocking to Reno to be a part of our fun-filled festival and we can’t wait to see the wonderful works of art they create this year.”
Artists can register for the Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival by visiting atlantiscasino.com/chalk. The deadline to apply is July 1st.
For questions or inquiries, please contact chalkart@atlantiscasino.com.