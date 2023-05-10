The City of Reno is moving forward on new enforcement for street racing and sideshows.

On Wednesday, the city council agreed to introduce a motion to amend the municipal code.

It would make attending a sideshow - even as a spectator - a misdemeanor.

Two years ago, the Nevada Legislature approved a law that changed traffic offenses to civil infractions so spectating at illegal street races was only enforceable by fines.

Today's ordinance would change that - so it can be a misdemeanor once again.

The proposal follows a rise in street racing events last summer.

Reno Police say they issued about 400 citations with around 40 of them going to alleged spectators.

Tags

Recommended for you