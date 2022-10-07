Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto and Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth held a joint press conference Thursday regarding illegal sideshows that occurred recently in the Reno/Sparks area.
Regional law enforcement has responded to multiple incidents in Reno and Sparks involving street takeovers, sideshow activity and civil unrest.
"Street racing and sideshow activity is not only illegal, it is dangerous. Both for those participating in the activity and the public at large." Sheriff Balaam said. "Parents, please talk to your children about the dangers of event like this. And civilians, if you come upon a sideshow while you are driving, turn around, find another way to your destination and call 9-1-1."
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it will continue its zero tolerance stance towards individuals who choose to engage in these unlawful activities and assemblies, with a focus on the safety of the public and Deputies.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)