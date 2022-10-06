Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby.
Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue.
“Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach so we have resources no matter where they end up,” says Reno Police Chief Jason Soto.
“Usually what happens if we do it individually is we'll break up a group and they'll break up into two big groups into one of the other jurisdictions and now they're overwhelmed and we need to call resources in to try and get more people,” says Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth.
As we've been reporting, police say these sideshows are getting increasingly more dangerous.
Not only for officers, who have reportedly had things thrown at them, but for community members too.
Just this last weekend, police tell us a minor was hit by one of the drivers in these sideshows.
“Parents, please talk to your kids. Please stress the dangers of it, only takes those cars doing donuts but they're several thousand pounds and if that driver loses control you may lose your loved one,” says Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam.
Police tell us they're seeing more businesses impacted by sideshows as well.
If one happens nearby, officers are advising owners to close, lock up, shelter in place and call police.