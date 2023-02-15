Devon Reese has announced that he is seeking reelection for Reno City Council. Currently, he holds the city's at-large seat and is also the Vice Mayor.
Devon previously worked as the Vice President and General Counsel for a regional construction company.
This is a developing story.
🎉Today marks 4 years that I’ve served on the Reno City Council. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve our community. To continue this work, I’m announcing that I’m running for re-election. Will you help me kick off my campaign? Donate here: ￼https://t.co/qWimtYQq5M— Devon Reese (@votereese) February 15, 2023