The Reno Elks Lodge provided children in Washoe County School District’s Children in Transition Program and OUR Place - The Reno Initiative for Shelter & Equality with free Halloween costumes during their Boo Fest event on Sunday.
Boo Fest took place at the Reno Elks Lodge on Sunday, and featured Halloween games, face painting, refreshments, photo-ops, and more.
Families also received toiletries upon exiting the party.
Halloween costumes in new or gently-used condition for children ages 5 – 12 were also donated to the community.