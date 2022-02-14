UPDATE:
Gayle Stewart was located in the Caughlin Ranch area by family and friends.
The Reno Fire Department and REMSA rescued Stewart and transported her to a local area hospital.
-------
The Reno Police Department is asking for assistance of in locating a 64-year-old woman who is missing.
Gayle Stewart was last seen at approximately 8 a.m., on February 14 at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
She is 5’8” tall and approximately 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188.
You can also contact secret witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com