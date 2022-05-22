The Reno Jazz Orchestra announced its summer concert line-up that includes a multitude of jazz, blues, rock and patriotic music under the direction of Music Director, Doug Coomler.
On July 4, the Reno Jazz Orchestra (RJO) will light up the night with a Patriotic Salute as part of Artown's 27th Annual Festival and the Monday Night Music Series. “America the Beautiful,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “Ever Braver Ever Stronger” are just the highlights on the setlist to honor our nation’s birthday and military heroes.
Within the evening's free performance at the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater, the RJO will also perform some hidden gems to make it a night to remember for years to come. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Two sensational nights of super-star hits are on tap for the RJO’s “Hotter Than July” concerts on July 30th at Wingfield Park in Reno and on August 1st at Sand Harbor State Park in Incline Village. Among the setlist is top-of-the-charts tunes of Tina Turner and Stevie Wonder featuring vocalists Stephanya Barranti and Cliff Porter. It’s a perfect mix of talent as Barranti depicts the ‘Queen of Rock and Roll,’ and Porter blends his classic mix of pop, soul, gospel and funk in concert with the 17-piece Reno Jazz Orchestra.
GRAMMY stars Diane Schuur and Ernie Watts join the RJO for two cool and classy nights of big brass and blues as they present “Two Giants of Jazz.” The first concert will be held on August 21st at the University of Nevada, Reno’s, Nightingale Concert Hall starting at 4:00 p.m. On August 22, the performance will start at 7:30 p.m. and held on the Warren Edward Trepp Stage at Sand Harbor State Park in Incline Village, Nevada.
During these two super-star evenings, Schuur redefines the ‘diva' category and is known world-wide for her pitch-perfect execution, crystalline 3 ½ octave vocal range and electric personality. Magnifying these magical nights of music is Watts, who was a legendary member of Buddy Rich’s Big Band and one of the world’s most versatile saxophone musicians.
For tickets and more information, visit RenoJazzOrchestra.org or call (775) 372-6110.