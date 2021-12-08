A Reno man will spend 34 months in prison after pleading guilty to selling hundreds of fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
According to court documents, from June 12 to September 2, 2020, 24-year-old Octavio Mendoza Jr. sold counterfeit oxycodone pills stamped with “M30” containing fentanyl. He was arrested later after authorities say officers saw him using drugs inside a car. The DOJ says the officers found approximately 374 fake pills during a subsequent search.
Mendoza pleaded guilty in November 2021 to seven counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Howard D. McKibben sentenced Mendoza to three years of supervised release.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Gaming Control Board, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
(DOJ contributed to this report)