A Reno resident was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to five years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for unlawful receipt of over 14,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
“The defendant’s criminal conduct against our most vulnerable members of society was despicable,” said U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue its joint efforts to investigate and prosecute those who sexually exploit children and bring predators to justice.”
Brandon Eric Navarrete (29) pleaded guilty in May 2022 to receipt of child pornography. Navarrete is required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act after completion of his prison term.
“I am extremely proud of the collaborative effort put forth to ensure this defendant was brought to justice and will no longer be able to perpetuate the abuse of children,” said Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI. “His sentence should serve as a strong reminder that the FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to identifying and holding accountable those who victimize innocent children.”
According to court documents, Navarrete admitted that he downloaded CSAM images and videos to his thumb drive, cell phone, and laptop computer. A forensic examination of those devices revealed about 13,836 images and 284 videos. Some of the images and videos depicted infants and children under 12 years old while others portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.
This case was a joint investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI's Northern Nevada Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Sparks Police Department, the Reno Police Department, and the Nevada Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Randolph St. Clair prosecuted the case.
Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at www.cybertipline.org.
