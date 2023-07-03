Submariners make up only 10 percent of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Juan Anjel Nafarrate, an Earl Wooster High School graduate, is one of the sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.
Nafarrate joined the Navy two years ago to help his family in Mexico earn their citizenship. Today serves as a sonar technician aboard USS Indiana.
His family raised him to have tough skin and a good work ethic. Attributes that he believes helped him with his career.
“If you have that and keep pushing, nobody can keep you down," said Nafarrate.
“Serving in the Navy makes me grateful,” he said. “I am proud to defend the country that has given me and my family so much.”
The full story can be found here.
(The Navy Office of Community Outreach assisted with this story.)