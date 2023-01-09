On January 22, The Reno Phil invites the community to come together for Play for a Day.
Play for a Day is an annual event designed to engage with those who are interested in learning further about an instrument, an opportunity for those to pick back up their instrument or anyone looking for a creative outlet.
Attendees will be able to participate in rehearsals, sectionals, and a concert.
Play for a Day will be held at Billinghurst Middle School located at 6685 Chesterfield Ln, Reno, 89523
Check-in opens at 12 p.m and the concert begins at 6:45 p.m.
“Play for a Day truly shows the power music can have on an individual,” said Laura Jackson, Conductor and Music Director of the Reno Phil. “Once people sit down and get acquainted with one another and start playing you can truly see how magical of a moment it is for every musician who attends.”
Arrangements for all levels of skill and experience will be available to those who participate. A variety of songs will be featured ranging from Georges Bizet to Home means Nevada.
“Play for a Day is an event that brings a range of emotions to all those attending” said Heather Gage, Education and Community Engagement Director. “I can’t wait to see so many musicians in our community dust off their instruments and come together as one to create a nostalgic and fulfilling time for everyone.”
Signups for this event will cost $30 and registration ends on January 13.
For more information regarding Play for a Day or our upcoming events and concerts, visit renophil.com or call 775.323.6393.