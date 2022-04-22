The Reno Police Department has announced the passing of retired police officer Al Del Vecchio.
According to Reno Police, Al came to the Reno Police Department in September of 2003, after working locally for the Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
He served with Reno until his retirement in 2016. During his time with the Reno Police Department he quickly became a leader with our members and had a passion for mentoring and training other officers. His teammates recall him being the ultimate patrolman gaining the distinction of becoming a Master Officer.
In 2005 he received the honor of being voted as the Officer of the Year by his peers.
In 2004 Al was shot in the face while trying to arrest a violent armed felon for which he received a purple heart.
(Reno Police)