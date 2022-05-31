Reno Police are investigating a woman who was found dead inside her car Sunday morning.
Police say they met with members of the Sparks Police Department to find the unidentified woman dead inside her car, in the 100 block of West Plumb Lane.
Police say there's no indication of foul play and the investigation is ongoing.
Emergency crews with the Reno Fire Department also responded.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.