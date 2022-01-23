Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday January 22, 2022, the Reno Police Department responded to a homeowner on Idlewild Drive who reportedly shot an intruder.
Upon arrival on scene, police officers found a man who was shot. There was a witness there as well as the homeowner.
Medical personnel confirmed the intruder was dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating the incident. They say the homeowner is cooperating at this time and an arrest will not be made.
Investigators say it initially appears the homeowner shot the intruder in an attempt to defend himself.
The investigation is still ongoing and Reno Police are urging anyone who may have information call their non-emergency line at 775-334-2188.
You can also call or text the anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this report.)