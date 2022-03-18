Update: Reno Police Robbery and Homicide detectives have two persons of interest in this case.
They want to locate 18-year-old Javier Saldana III and a 16-year-old juvenile. Both were last seen on Saturday March 12th between 3:45 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in northeast Reno.
Because of the age - identifying information on the juvenile is being withheld by police.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective Jenkins at 775-376-6690 or the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900
Original story below:
Reno Police have ruled a 16-year-old's suspicious death a homicide and are now looking for two men in connection.
Police say they found the unidentified teen's body when they responded to a burglary on Cornwall Circle in the Raleigh Heights neighborhood on March 8th.
The two men were seen leaving the home around 9 p.m. on March 7th.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188, or call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $2,500 reward is being offered.