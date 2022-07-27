Reno police need your help finding a man they say pepper sprayed a woman and stole her purse near the Peppermill Casino.
Police say the victim told them a man opened her car door, pepper sprayed her, then took her purse, on July 15th.
The suspect is described as Black, 30-40 years old and 5’8”-6’0”. He was last seen wearing a jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, jeans and red tennis shoes.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to 775-322-4900.