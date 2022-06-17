Since 2003, the Reno Rodeo Foundation has chosen children nominated by local hospitals to receive a special “Rodeo Wish” with funding to help enhance their quality of life.
This year, the Reno Rodeo Foundation distributed a total of $30,000 in wishes for patients of Renown Children’s Hospital.
The generous list of wishes being granted this year includes the following:
- Equestrian therapy
- Cover the costs for weekly pediatric psychology visits
- Costs to repair the transmission patient’s family’s truck to transport son to medical appointments
- A trip to meet the Giants and watch a game
- 18 weeks of tutoring at the Sylvan Learning Center
- Cover the costs of portable breathing equipment so patient can go camping with family