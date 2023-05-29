This holiday weekend the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) will see an increase in passenger traffic and limited parking.
RNO is expecting approximately 13,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days. The busiest days are estimated to be May 26 & 29.
Passengers can expect for overflow parking to be utilized this weekend.
RNO says plan for the high passenger traffic and limited parking availability with the following travel tips:
* Arrive early, at least two hours prior to departure.
* Allow extra time for parking and rental car returns. Watch for construction and overflow lot signage.
* Visit www.renoairport.com for real-time parking availability and flight status updates. Check with your airline for any questions on flight status.
* Take advantage of the Free Waiting Lot, located just minutes from the airport, when waiting for travelers.
(Reno-Tahoe International Airport)