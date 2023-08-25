Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) is preparing for a surge in passenger activity as the annual Burning Man event commences and Labor Day weekend approaches.
The airport expects significant travel volume during this period and encourages all passengers to plan accordingly.
RNO expects to be very busy Aug. 25 – 28, as thousands of participants from around the globe arrive to experience Burning Man north of Reno. Then, attendees will head home during the busy Labor Day weekend.
RNO forecasts more than 20,000 passengers departing during the peak travel period, Sept. 3 – 5.
Travelers are advised to arrive at least two hours early and prepare for increased crowds, longer security lines, and continued construction activities.
Burner Express will be available on property, however due to construction, the pick-up and drop-off location has moved just a short distance from the Main Terminal. Following the event, attendees will have the opportunity to donate unwanted items and bicycles at the Burner Express drop-off. Additionally, Air Playa Info will be available in the Main Terminal Lobby, near the Ski Statue, upon arrival to RNO. Burning Man travelers are encouraged to visit www.renoairport.com/burningman for more information.
(Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority contributed to this report.)