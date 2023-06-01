A Reno woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week after being found guilty of drug related-charges.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 52-year-old Lameda White will be eligible for parole after 11.5 years.
She was convicted in a drug trafficking case involving five pounds of methamphetamine.
Prosecutors say she made a career out of cooking and selling the drug.
Her husband, Don White previously pleaded guilty to trafficking and is serving 20 years in prison. He is eligible for parole after 8 years.