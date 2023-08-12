On Thursday, Reno's only not-for-profit health system, Renown Health, celebrated local organizations with grant funding for 2023 to improve the health and well-being of our community.
“Improving the health and wellness of an entire population of people is not easy. It is a huge task. Nevada continues to rank near the bottom of overall health rankings in the U.S. and suffers from high mortality rates for chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer, and chronic respiratory disease,” said Brian Erling, MD, MBA, President & CEO of Renown Health. “We must continue to work with partners in the field, who share our mission- to keep people healthy, to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, and to achieve the vision of a healthier Nevada.”
As a non-profit organization, Renown reinvests every dollar earned back to the community; in staffing, technology, treatments, training, and research to improve health and prevent illness.
Their senior leadership team took an hour to celebrate and support local not for profit partners for their efforts to improve the well-being of our community, with a boxed lunch, conversation, cake and therapy dogs from Renown’s volunteer program.
“Renown Health has long-standing commitment to the community spans more than 160 years,” said Suzanne Bharati Hendery, MA, APR, Chief Communications & Customer Experience Officer for Renown. “This commitment has grown and evolved through significant thought and care in considering our community’s most pressing health needs. One way this is done is through conducting a periodic, comprehensive Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The most current assessments were completed by an external health care consulting service working with Renown and include quantitative and qualitative data that serve to guide both our community benefit and strategic planning. Through the CHNA process, Renown Health has identified the greatest health needs among our communities, enabling Renown to ensure our resources are appropriately directed toward outreach, prevention, education, and wellness opportunities where the greatest impact can be realized.”
Renown’s Community Benefit grant funding process for 2023 is now complete.
This is the second year of Renown’s 3-year Community Health Needs Plan that seeks to improve the priorities of Healthy Behaviors; Immunizations and Infectious Diseases; Behavioral Health (Mental Health & Substance Abuse) and Youth & Adolescent Health.
The success of the health system’s partnerships in improving the health of Washoe County is measured in the health statistics and data that is reported at the local, state, and national level on the website, NevadaTomorrow.org.
The 74 non-profit local organizations awarded Community Health grants or sponsorships by Renown Health for 2023 include:
