Renown Health & REMSA are excited to bring back car seat inspection stations in 2023.
Their first event of the year was Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. The following events will take place on March 25, July 22, and November 18.
The team at REMSA Health and its Point of Impact (POI) car seat inspection program is partnering with Renown Health to host four of the 11 POI community events in 2023.
Volunteer Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be onsite checking car seat use and correct installation.
These teams will also ensure each car seat is appropriate for your child’s age, height and weight according to Nevada law and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommendations.
POI was launched in 1998 and is a community outreach program offered by REMSA Health. The program’s volunteers inspect and properly install more than 300 car seats each year and is administered by a REMSA Health employee who educates and trains volunteers to become Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians who staff the community checkpoint events.
If you are not able to attend this event, you can make an appointment online and click here for more information.