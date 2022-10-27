You may have seen the construction going on outside Renown South Meadows Medical Center. The Double R Blvd. location is getting new private patient rooms.
It’s part of a larger expansion across Renown Health Campuses.
The new rooms inside South Meadows will open next month.
These new patient rooms are not only private, but each space includes a family area so patients' loved ones have a space to relax while supporting their friend or family member through a hospital stay.
There are subtle changes too like paint, lighting, color schemes, décor and more.
While they might not seem like big changes...officials say creating a comfortable space goes a long way.
"People don't want to come to facilities that are old, outdated, and not welcoming. So, we believe that will also provide the care we are providing and improve the experience that people have within our walls,” says Chief Operating Officer, Renown South Meadows Susan Lee.
Director of Nursing Jennifer Allen adds, "We know how healing just the environment can be. So, we learn from our patients and we make those adjustments. And our staff tell us what they like. It's been great, seeing the whole process come together in this beautiful area."
Renown has also been hard at work creating comfortable and relaxing spaces for their staff, specifically nurses.
Officials we talked to highlighted the stress that the pandemic brought and how it highlighted the need to create a space within their care centers for nurses to be able to step away from providing care for long hours...and take a break.
"We need a place for our nurses to not only have a place to sit and rest, but they need calming environment with calming color, that is bright. That can also provide that mental rest from providing care,” says Lee.
Allen adds, "I mean essentially this is their second home. They spend a lot of time here with their coworkers, taking care of patients and their families. So, we want to make this a safe environment and we want to make it easy for them.”
Construction continues for the new specialty care center.
Renown broke ground on the project back in August after it demolished the former Monaco Ridge assisted living facility.
It will be a three-story building directly connected to the existing medical center.
It's not known yet when the project will be complete.