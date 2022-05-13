The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl from Bishop, California, who’s 20th birthday is today, May 13.
Karlie Gusé was only 16 years old when she left her residence in the early morning hours of October 13, 2018, and never returned.
After leaving her home, Karlie was reportedly last seen walking south in an area near Highway 6 and White Mountain Estates. Although law enforcement completed a thorough search, Karlie has not been found.
In 2021, NCMEC forensic artists created an age progression photo of Karlie. This photo shows what she may look like today.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI continue to seek information that will assist in locating Karlie. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to her location.
At the time she was reported missing, Karlie was 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighed 110 pounds. She is a white female with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Karlie or her whereabouts is asked to call the Mono County Sheriff’s Office at 1-760-932-7549 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.