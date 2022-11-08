Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited.
The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app.
They believe the bear was eating grapes at their neighbor’s vineyard before heading to their pond for a little soak.
The homeowners have seen bears in their backyard many times, along with squirrels, raccoons, deer, coyotes, and even one lynx, but this was their first time seeing a bear in their pond!