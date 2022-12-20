The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is reminding the community about upcoming holiday office closures and transit schedules.
- Sunday, December 25: Transit on Sunday-level schedule.
- Monday, December 26: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed.
- Saturday, December 31: Transit on Saturday-level schedule. RTC FREE Safe RIDE service in operation from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.
- Sunday, January 1: Transit on Sunday-level schedule.
- Monday, January 2: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
RTC New Year’s Eve FREE Safe RIDE
The RTC is helping people celebrate responsibly and keeping our roads safe by providing free transit on New Year’s Eve. Scheduled RTC transit services will be free on New Year’s Eve starting at 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
The goal of providing this FREE service is to make it easy for people to get to their celebration destinations, to work, or to get home when celebrating on New Year’s Eve.
If alcohol is part of your holiday, please make sure you plan a safe ride home: designate a sober driver, use a taxi, take the bus, or call a designated-driver service. Riding the bus is a safe alternative to getting behind the wheel or trying to walk home while impaired.
Keep in mind not all locations are served by transit, so check route and schedule information at rtcwashoe.com to plan a trip.