The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County has joined the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Council (HFC Bus Council), a newly formed, first-of its-kind national coalition of public transit agencies, manufacturers, and suppliers working together to advance the hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus economy and its applications in the public transit sector.
The mission of the HFC Bus Council is to educate policymakers, regulators, and transportation stakeholders on the benefits of hydrogen fuel cell electric buses and related infrastructure.
“The RTC is excited to announce that we will improving our public transit infrastructure and adding two new hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses to our fleet in 2023,” said RTC Director of Public Transportation Mark Maloney. “Even though our transportation network is small, in comparison with big cities, the RTC has always been eager to advocate for, and implement, innovative technology. We were the first agency in Nevada to put electric buses on the streets, and it’s important that we continue to explore new options as our community grows.”
The HFC Bus Council supports the adoption of battery electric propulsion systems and encourages the use of local, state, and federal resources to further build upon existing zero-emission technologies.
To learn more, you can visit hfcbuscouncil.com