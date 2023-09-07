The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is offering free transit service to the Great Reno Balloon Race on Friday, September 8, Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Passengers may ride for free when boarding at the RAPID Virginia Line stop in front of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, or returning from Rancho San Rafael Park. RTC RIDE bus service on the RAPID Virginia Line will run approximately every 15 minutes with extended service to Rancho San Rafael Park.
Free rides will also be available to ACCESS passengers on Friday, September 8, Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Passengers who board at other stops along the RAPID Virginia Line route will pay the normal fare, which is $3 for a day pass or $2 per ride.
For more information, visit rtcwashoe.com
(RTC)